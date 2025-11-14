Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son goes full ‘Terminator’ on the Red Carpet

Patrick Schwarzenegger paid tribute to his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in the most iconic way.

The White Lotus star joined the star-studded GQ Men of the Year 2025 party, in celebration of the publication’s three decades of the iconic awards.

For this year, celebrities arrived at a 90s-themed bash.

Spotted at the annual event were Stephen Colbert, Sydney Sweeney in archival Gianni Versace 1995 Fall collection, Hailey Bieber in a sparkly back-baring look by Gucci, Oscar Isaac, Seth Rogen, Sombr and more.

As the stars lit up the red carpet, Patrick Schwarzenegger opted for a different but familiar look for the event.

Patrick Schwarzenegger at GQ’s Men of the Year 2025 event held at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

The 32-year-old actor made heads turn in Tom Ford’s black leather moto jacket that perfectly matched his straight-cut leather pants.

The Terminal List actor put his own spin on the look, adding a brown top layered under the jacket instead of a gray cotton T-shirt famously worn by his father in the legendary movie.

He finished off the red carpet outfit with black pointy Cuban heel boots and dark Wayfarer sunglasses, sending fans into a wave of nostalgia as he flawlessly channeled his father’s iconic cyborg assassin character in The Terminator.

In a post shared by GQ on Instagram, fans expressed their genuine reaction to Patrick Schwarzenegger’s fashion moment.

“That’s our cyclops,” a social media user playfully commented.

“Unfortunately, Arnold is irreplaceable,” one wrote.

The same goes for another follower who said, “Idk Arnold did it better.”

Although the former Governor of California wasn’t at the GQ event, he and his son have been spotted on multiple red carpets. The most recent was during the FUBAR Season 2 premiere in Los Angeles.

Patrick Schwarzenegger was with his siblings, Christopher Schwarzenegger, Christina Schwarzenegger, Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband Chris Pratt, to support the actor on his Netflix show.

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Mom Beams with Pride Over his Role in The White Lotus

Apart from his famous dad, the Gen V star’s mother is a journalist and author, Maria Shriver.

In an episode of TODAY in April, she revealed how proud she is of her son’s acting career, especially after landing his character in The White Lotus.

“I’m happy for him because he’s worked so hard,” she said, adding, “He takes acting classes all the time, and for every role like this you get, you’re rejected like 300 times. You have to be resilient. You have to stay at it. And he has really stayed at it. And he’ll have to stay at it after this. He’s got to have life after ‘White Lotus,’ but his life during ‘White Lotus’ is pretty wild.”

In the hit Netflix series, he played Saxon Ratliff, a naive, somewhat awkward and eager-to-please hotel guest.