Around 3mln pilgrims gathered in Mina to start Hajj rituals

Around 3 million pilgrims gathered in Mina to start Hajj rituals where they will remain in tent valley today and tonight and later head to Mount Arafat.

Most of Pakistani pilgrims prefered going to Arafat by train, as for the first time in the history, around 63 percent Pakistanis have been allotted tents near train route, Radio Pakistan reported.

The remaining pilgrims will embark on their sacred journey to Mount Arafat by bus or on foot.

Pakistan Hajj Mission has urged the pilgrims to follow their scheduled departure to avoid any mishap due to overcrowding and hot weather conditions.

The operation to transport pilgrims from Makkah to tent valley of Mina has been completed successfully.

At Mina, Saudi government has made comprehensive arrangements to protect the pilgrims from desert heat and blazing sun.

Facilities like cool air, food, medicine and clean drinking water are available in every tent.

Besides, Pakistan mission is proactively involved in ensuring the health and safety of Pakistani pilgrims. To ensure the presence of all Pakistani pilgrims at Arafat, the mission has arranged designated ambulance service for the sick and elderly people who cannot walk. Under this service, nearly 100 people will be transported to Arafat via ambulances with special health facilities.

After spending this night at Mina, pilgrims will leave the tented city early tomorrow morning for an emotional day on and around Jabal Rahma, at Arafat’s great plain.

Then after spending the whole day at Arafat, pilgrims will spend a night at Muzdalifa under open sky.

From Muzdalifa they will collect pebbles to be used in the symbolic stoning of pillars representing the devil in Mina.