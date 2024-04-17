Arrest warrant issued against GB’s former CM

GILGIT: A Senior Civil Judge has issued an arrest warrant against former Chief Minister (CM) of Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid Khan in a fake degree case, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Senior Civil Judge Hidayat Ali issued a bailable arrest warrant against the former chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan over his continuous absence.

Khalid Khurshid who also served as the president of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chapter in the Gilgit Baltistan was charged with getting a lawyer’s license from the Gilgit-Baltistan Bar Council by submitting a ‘fictitious’ University of London law degree and an affidavit to the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Islamabad to obtain an equivalency certificate.

He contested the GB elections from Astore and eventually went to became the chief minister. He was disqualified by Gilgit Baltistan Court for possessing ‘fake’ degree and booked in the fraud case.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court in July 2023 disqualified Khalid Khursheed Khan in a fake degree case as a three-member bench announced the verdict on a petition filed by a member of the GB Assembly Shahzad Agha against him.

The petitioner had argued that Khursheed’s law degree was fake and he should be disqualified under Article 62 and 63. Khursheed claimed to have received a law degree from London but it could not be verified.

Khalid Khursheed had been in office since December 2020 and considered a close aide of PTI chairman Imran Khan.