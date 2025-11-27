Arrest warrant issued for Miss Universe co-owner Jakapong Jakrajutatip

The co-owner of the Miss Universe Organisation, Jakapong “Anne” Jakrajutatip, is currently facing an arrest warrant from a Thai court in connection with a fraud case.

An arrest warrant was issued by the Bangkok South Civil Court after Jakrajutatip failed to appear in court on November 25.

According to the reports, it is being assumed that she left the country, and her current location is in Mexico.

Earlier, this case escalated and gained traction when Jakrajutatip became the target of allegations,

The case stems from allegations that Jakrajutatip asked for investment from a plastic surgeon back in 2023, while allegedly being aware she could not repay the funds.

The total amount involved in the dispute is $930,000. After being absent in the recent proceedings, the court has declared her a flight risk, and the next court session has been rescheduled for December 26.

The case began shortly after controversies against Jakrajutatip for the Miss Universe 2025 pageant gained attention, and the case was registered in Bangkok on November 20.

Tensions rose when a dispute between pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil and the eventual winner, Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch, went public.

In the weeks before the competition, multiple judges and selection committee members, including musician Omar Harfouch and former soccer player Claude Makélélé, resigned amid concerns over how finalists were chosen.

Co-owner and president of the organisation, Raúl Rocha, has also spoken about the recent turmoil. In a recent interview, Rocha described the challenges as a test for the organisation and suggested he may pass on his role in the future.

He also indicated plans to sell his stake, citing frustration with ongoing controversies and public scrutiny.

The Miss Universe Organisation maintains that the legal matters involving Jakrajutatip are separate from the pageant itself.