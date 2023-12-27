From Hira Mani to Humayun Saeed: Inside the star-studded Shendi of Arsalan Faisal

From Hira & Mani to Faysal Qureshi, Humayun Saeed to Ayeza & Danish, there was a celebrity galore at the shendi of Arsalan Faisal last night.

After week-long pre-wedding festivities, Arsalan Faisal and his fiance Dr. Nisha Talat finally exchanged vows yesterday amid close family and friends, as well as whos who of the showbiz fraternity.

The actor groom looked dapper in his gold-embellished, black sherwani and a matching turban, while his now-wife Nisha looked oh-so-stunning in her deep cherry red lehenga with dull gold accents and matching jewellery.

Apart from the newlyweds, the family of the actors, including the groom’s mother and veteran actor Saba Faisal and her daughter Sadia Faisal were dressed to their traditional best for the family wedding.

The pictures and videos from the shendi event, unveiled by the official videographer of the night, spot several of the renowned faces of showbiz, including celebrity couples Ayeza Khan & Danish Taimoor, Hira & Mani, Nida & Yasir Nawaz, Humayun Saeed, Faysal Qureshi, Zara Noor Abbas, Nida Mumtaz, Javed Sheikh, Sadia Imam and director Nadeem Baig among others, at the event.

These visuals are all across the internet now and garnered lovely wishes for the ‘Rishtay Biktay Hain’ actor for this new phase of life.

On the work front, Arsalan Faisal is best known for his work in serials including ‘Shehnai’, ‘Rishtay Biktay Hain’, ‘Hassad’, ‘Baydardi’, ‘Aangan’ and ‘Babban Khala Ki Betiyan’.

