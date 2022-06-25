Rangers release social media activist Arsalan Khan

KARACHI: The Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on Saturday released social media activist and journalist Arsalan Khan after hours-long detention, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Sindh Rangers spokesperson, the Karachi-based social media activist was arrested on an intelligence report regarding his “links with a terrorist organisation”.

“During the interrogation, it was found that the accused had received financial assistance from a terrorist organisation,” the statement read.

“Suspect Arsalan Khan was released after being warned to cooperate in the investigation in the future,” it added.

The Rangers spokesperson, in a statement, further said the case was being handed over to the relevant authority for complete investigation based on white-collar crime.

Later, in a tweet, Arsalan announced that he has returned home safe and sound and thanked everyone for their support.

“I’m back home safe & sound. Thank you everyone for all the help & support you people extended to my lone family in this testing time. I’m truly short of words. Love you all.” I’m back home safe & sound. Thank you everyone for all the help & support you people extended to my lone family in this testing time. I’m truly short of words. Love you all ❤️ — AK-47™© (@AK_Forty7) June 24, 2022

Amnesty International South Asia also issued a statement, expressing concern about Arsalan’s alleged disappearance.

PAKISTAN: Amnesty International is deeply concerned about the abduction of journalist Arsalan Khan (@AK_Forty7) from his home in Karachi today at 4:00 am. Pakistan must end this abhorrent practice of punishing dissent by wrenching people away from their loved ones. [1/2] — Amnesty International South Asia (@amnestysasia) June 24, 2022

It is pertinent to mention here that the social media activist was picked up from his residence in Karachi in the wee hours of Friday.

