Arsalan Mehsud case: IG Sindh issues arrest orders of SHO Gopang

KARACHI: IG Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar on Wednesday directed DIG West to immediately arrest former SHO Azam Gopang in Arsalan Mehsud killing case, who was shot dead by a cop at Orangi Town.

The Sindh IGP issued directives after SHO Gopang reportedly fled from jail, raising serious questions against Sindh police.

SHO Orangi Town Azam Gopang, who was suspended and arrested in the killing of teenager Arsalan Mehsud in a ‘fake’ encounter, has reportedly fled from jail, it emerged earlier today.

DIG district West had suspended and arrested SHO Azam Gopang in the Arsalan Mehsud killing case. The DIG also released his photo behind bars.

But, it looks that his arrest was a drama made by Sindh police just to calm down the protesting victim’s family members. DIG West, Karachi had also shared a photo of Gopang’s arrest with PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and district west president.

Arsalan Mehsud case

A teenage boy was gunned down in an alleged fake encounter by Orangi Town police on night of December 6.

The uncle of the deceased student stated in his application that his nephew was returning from the tuition centre along with his friend when he was targeted by the police party.

As a result, Arslan lost his life, while his friend sustained injuries. The deceased was the son of an official of the Karachi Dumpers Association. Read More: SHO ARRESTED IN ARSALAN MEHSUD KILLING CASE ‘FLEES’ Taking action, the SSP had suspended SHO Orangi Azam Gopang from the post. DIG Aftab added that they had also detained Police Constable Tauheed, who had fired shots in the alleged shootout. The FIR was registered at the Orangi Town police station on the complaint of Arslan’s uncle. Policemen named, Tauheed, Umair and former SHO Azam Gopang were booked under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

