Arsalan Mehsud killing: SHO Azam Gopang resurfaces, gets pre-arrest bail

KARACHI: A day after reports emerged regarding the escape of SHO Orangi Town Azam Gopang from prison over his alleged role in the murder of a teenager Arsalan Mehsud in Karachi, the cop has now resurfaced in Sukkur and had acquired a pre-arrest bail, ARY NEWS reported.

It emerged that the SHO has acquired a pre-arrest bail from a local court in Sukkur after police launched a search operation to arrest him, following orders from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Mahar.

SHO Orangi Town Azam Gopang, who was suspended and arrested in the killing of teenager Arsalan Mehsud in a ‘fake’ encounter, has reportedly fled from jail.

DIG district West had suspended and arrested SHO Azam Gopang in the Arsalan Mehsud killing case. The DIG also released his photo behind bars.

But, it looks that his arrest was a drama made by Sindh police just to calm down the protesting victim’s family members. DIG West, Karachi had also shared a photo of Gopang’s arrest with PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and district west president.

Arsalan Mehsud case

A teenage boy was gunned down in an alleged fake encounter by Orangi Town police on the night of December 6.

The uncle of the deceased student stated in his application that his nephew was returning from the tuition centre along with his friend when he was targeted by the police party.

As a result, Arslan lost his life, while his friend sustained injuries. The deceased was the son of an official of the Karachi Dumpers Association. Read More: SHO ARRESTED IN ARSALAN MEHSUD KILLING CASE ‘FLEES’ The FIR was registered at the Orangi Town police station on the complaint of Arslan’s uncle. Policemen named, Tauheed, Umair and former SHO Azam Gopang were booked under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

