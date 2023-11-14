Arshad Hussain’s appointment as interim KP CM challenged

PESHAWAR: A petition was filed in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday impugning the appointment of Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain as interim chief minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.

Advocates Wali Khan Afridi and Shah Faisal Ilyas filed a petition in Peshawar High Court (PHC) and questioned the manner of Arshad Hussain’s appointment.

“Appointment under Article 224 and 224A of Constitution can be made in normal circumstances,” the petition contended.

The petition further stated that the current circumstances are ‘not normal’ while Mahmood Khan and Akram Durrani don’t have position of KP CM and opposition leader, respectively.

“Therefore, no such appointment can be made,” it added, requesting the court to declare Arshad Hussain’s appointment as interim KP CM ‘illegal’.

It is pertinent to mention here that Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain Shah was appointed as the interim CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after former executive Muhammad Azam Khan passed away in Peshawar at the age of 89.

The development comes after Mahmood Khan and opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani held a meeting for consultations on the appointment of the new caretaker CM.

According to reports, Azam Khan was shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar on Friday after he fell ill. He was appointed as the caretaker chief minister in January this year