Arshad Khan: Pakistan’s viral ‘chaiwala’ opens new café in London

Arshad Khan, famously known as Pakistan’s ‘chaiwala’ after his viral photo in 2016, has taken another step in his entrepreneurial journey by opening a new branch of Café Chaiwala Arshad Khan in South London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cafe chaiwala ak (@cafechaiwalaarshadkhan)

Backed by investors Asif Khaliq and Yousuf Khaliq, two Karachi-born businessmen who run multiple enterprises in the UK, the café is set in Tooting—an area known for its thriving Asian community.

Read more: ‘Chaiwala’ Arshad Khan reveals journey to fame, marriage plan

Following the success of his first café in West London, the latest expansion on January 25, marks another milestone in Arshad Khan’s transformation from a roadside tea vendor to a global brand ambassador for Pakistani culture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arshad Khan (@arshadchaiwala1)

Cafe Chaiwala in South London features exquisite Pakistani cultural décor, offering an authentic experience for chai lovers and street food enthusiasts. The new outlet aims to meet the high demand for traditional Pakistani tea and snacks, further solidifying Khan’s brand in the UK’s competitive food scene.

Arshad Khan’s rise to fame began when a photographer’s candid shot of him serving tea in Islamabad gained global attention.

The viral moment led to modeling opportunities and, eventually, the creation of his own tea brand—now a multi-million-rupee success story.