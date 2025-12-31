Arshad Nadeem clinches prestigious 'Global Sports Award' in Dubai

DUBAI: Pakistan’s Olympic javelin champion Arshad Nadeem was honored with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Sports Award on Monday in the “Global Breakthrough Athlete” category during the World Sports Summit.

Nadeem was recognized for his historic performance at the Paris Olympics, where he won gold with a throw of 92.97 metres.

His achievement surpassed the previous Olympic record held by Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen for 16 years, marking Pakistan’s first-ever Olympic gold in an individual sport.

After the ceremony, Arshad Nadeem described the award as a source of immense pride for him and his country. He stated that international recognition would motivate young athletes and boost the popularity of javelin throwing in Pakistan.

He also mentioned that his upcoming goals are the 2026 Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. He expressed that receiving a distinguished sports award from Dubai’s government has renewed his confidence and drive.

Global Icons Gather

Held at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai’s first World Sports Summit attracted over 1,500 professionals from the sports industry for two days of discussions focused on athlete welfare, mental health, and the future of global competition.

The event featured around 70 speakers, including top athletes and decision-makers such as FIFA President Gianni Infantino, boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, and Oleksandr Usyk.

The Dubai Sports Council organized the summit under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai. The gathering focused on themes such as “Uniting the World Through Sport.”

According to the Crown Prince, the summit was designed to convene “champions, stars and coaches,” alongside the most prominent decision-makers from sports organizations to shape the future of the industry.