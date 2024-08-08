Arshad Nadeem sets new record in javelin final at Paris Olympics

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s javelin thrower, set a new Olympic record with a 92.97m throw in his second attempt after failing to make a mark in his first attempt in the javelin final of the Paris Olympics 2024.

He surpassed Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen, who threw farthest at 90.57 during the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Nadeem went on to deliver an 88.72-meter throw in his third attempt.

India’s Neeraj Chopra also failed to make a mark in his first attempt, however, he recovered with an 89.45m throw. His third attempt was also ruled out.

This is a developing story…

In the javelin final, all 12 athletes will throw three times in the first stage, after which the top eight athletes will have three more throws.

Arshad Nadeem qualified in the final round of the Javelin throw on Tuesday with an 86.59-meter throw in his first attempt during the qualification round.

The javelin ace became Pakistan’s only hope for a medal at the Paris Olympics following the disqualification of six out of the seven athletes from their respective events.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan last won a medal at Olympics in 1992, 32 years ago when the country’s national hockey team secured the bronze medal at the Barcelona Olympics.