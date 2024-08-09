Congratulations pour in for Arshad Nadeem after winning Olympic Gold medal

Congratulations have poured in after Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem made the country proud on Thursday when he bagged the gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

President Azif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire Pakistani nation on Arshad Nadeem’s gold medal-winning performance at the Paris Olympics.

In his message, the president lauded Arshad Nadeem for his historic victory at the Paris Olympics, declaring him the pride of the entire nation.

He acknowledged that Arshad Nadeem’s remarkable achievement is not just a personal triumph, but a victory for the entire country.

He said winning a gold medal for Pakistan on such a prestigious international platform is a moment of immense pride for the nation.

The president praised Arshad Nadeem’s dedication and hard work, saying that his success has illuminated Pakistan’s name at the world stage.

He also prayed for Arshad Nadeem’s continued success in the future.

In his message, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif praised the athelete’s exceptional achievement, highlighting that he not only won the gold medal but also made history by setting a new Olympic record.

Read more: ‘Arshad Nadeem is also our child,’ says Neeraj’s mother after Javelin Olympic final

The premier said that Arshad Nadeem’s victory is a gift to the people of Pakistan, marking a proud moment in the nation’s sports history.

He said Arshad Nadeem has become a symbol of national pride and inspiration for future generations.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the Services Chiefs have also extend their warmest felicitations to the nation on this momentous occasion, as Arshad Nadeem etches his name in history by becoming the first Pakistani athlete to secure an individual gold medal for Pakistan at the World Olympics.

In a statement, ISPR stated that this remarkable achievement is a testament to the athlete’s unwavering dedication, unrelenting perseverance, and exemplary hard work, serving as a beacon of inspiration for the entire nation.

It said his triumph is a resounding affirmation of Pakistani talent and determination, showcasing the country’s potential to excel on the global stage.

By clinching the first ever individual gold medal in Javelin throw at the World Olympics, the star javelin thrower has brought immense pride and joy to the people of Pakistan, cementing his status as a national hero and an iconic symbol of sporting excellence.