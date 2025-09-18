Arshad Nadeem disappoints at World Athletics Championship

Pakistan’s Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem has been eliminated from the men’s javelin final at World Athletics Championship after failing to improve on his best mark of 82.75m.

He left the competition outside the top 8 ranks, who will go into the final two rounds at the Japan National Stadium on Wednesday.

Arshad opened with a throw of 82.73m, followed by a foul on his second attempt, and managed only a slight improvement to 82.75m on his third.

In his fourth attempt, he made another foul, causing him to crash out of the competition, as the effort was insufficient to secure a place among the finalists.

Meanwhile, his arch-rival and defending champion Neeraj Chopra began strongly, landing 83.65m with his first throw and extending it to 84.03m on his second. Although his third attempt was ruled invalid, Chopra comfortably advanced to the next stage.

Earlier in the qualifiers, Arshad Nadeem had kept Pakistan’s hopes alive with an 85.28m throw on his third attempt after struggling with 76.99m and 74.17m in his first two. However, he was unable to replicate that form in the decisive round.

Group B was headlined by Paris Olympics bronze medallist Anderson Peters, who sealed his place in the final with a massive 89.53m throw.

From Group A, Chopra, Julien Weber, and Dawid Wegener also booked their spots with consistent performances.

