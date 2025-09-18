Arshad Nadeem eyes gold in World Athletics Championship final

Pakistan star Arshad Nadeem may have barely made it into the top 12 of the World Athletics Championship javelin event; however, his spirit is still high to clinch gold in the final today.

The Olympic champion qualified for the final with an attempt of 85.28 metres in his third and final throw for the qualifier.

Alhamdulilah! Qualified for the FINAL of the World Athletics Championships! Gearing up for the final tomorrow at 3:23PM PST! Humble request: Need your prayers for a strong performance! pic.twitter.com/gf8K9hKfOE — Arshad Nadeem (@ArshadOlympian1) September 17, 2025



He looked off colour with his first two attempts, which were 76.99m and 74.17m, respectively. He was required to hit the 84.50 m mark, and he failed to get it in his first two attempts.

Group B was dominated by the Paris Olympics bronze medallist Anderson Peters, who secured spot in the final with a throw of 89.53 m in his second attempt.

There was only a break of around 24 hours in between the qualification and the final.

There were four automatic spots that were booked from Group B, apart from Arshad, Anderson, and Yego, American Curtis Thompson was efficient with 84.72m throw.

From Group A, Neeraj Chopra, Julien Weber, and Dawid Wegner directly qualified. Neeraj hit the mark on 84.85m.

At the end of the qualification round, Anderson, Julius, and Weber were the top three throwers. Wegner, Arshad, and Neeraj were on fourth, fifth, sixth places, respectively.

There will be top 12 throwers from qualification round who will compete for the podium finishes.

India’s Neeraj is the defending champion of the competition.