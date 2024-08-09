‘Arshad Nadeem ka din tha’, says Neeraj Chopra on silver medal at Paris Olympics

India’s Neeraj Chopra, who won silver at the Paris Olympics javelin throw, shared his thoughts on Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem’s historic win in the competition.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem claimed gold at the Paris Olympics with a record-breaking throw of 92.97 meters.

Neeraj Chopra achieved his best throw of 89.45 meters to secure the silver medal.

“We all feel happy whenever we win a medal for the country. It’s time to improve the game now. We will sit and discuss and enhance our performance. India performed well at the Paris Olympics, and the competition was strong. Aaj Arshad ka din tha (today was Arshad’s day),” Neeraj Chopra said while addressing media.

Pakistan’s javelin throw star Arshad Nadeem also expressed his joy over winning the gold medal at Paris Olympics.

Arshad Nadeem ended the country’s 32-year medal drought in the Olympics after bagging a gold medal with the longest throw of 92.97 meters in the javelin final at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Arshad Nadeem became the first-ever individual gold medalist in the Olympics for Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in Paris, Arshad Nadeem said that he was in rhythm and confident of winning the gold medal.

He mentioned his hopes of celebrating August 14 with a gold medal, emphasising that it was his day and that he could have achieved an even longer throw. Arshad extended his gratitude to the entire nation, the Pakistan Olympic Association, and his coach for their support.