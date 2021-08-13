Arshad Nadeem receives $5K from Waqar Zaka, thanks him for keeping promise

Waqar Zaka is ‘walking the talk’ as he’s gone and gifted $5,000+tax to Olympian Arshad Nadeem after promising the same.

In a Facebook Live late on Wednesday, Zaka handed over cash money worth Rs. 822,044 to the Olympian as he landed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport around 1:30 am. He also added FBR tax to the amount, which upped the worth to roughly Rs. 10 lakh, according to Zaka.

Arshad Nadeem, laden with garlands as part of his warm welcome, stood among coaches and members of the Sports Federation as he received the amount.

This will be given from my personal account , no hidden drama pic.twitter.com/RoFj646BLk — Waqar Zaka (@ZakaWaqar) August 4, 2021

“The purpose of showing this is first, motivation (for the athletes)… I had promised on ARY News that I will give $5000 of what I earn from social media to him,” said Zaka, adding that it’s imperative that our artists step up and support our athletes.

“This money that I am gifting him (Nadeem) is so that other athletes are motivated to compete…” he added, saying that athletes should be researching about Olympic records and if they feel they can match them, they will receive support from him.

Addressing Arshad Nadeem, he said, “I want a gold medal from you next time, Sir.”

Looking visibly humbled, Arshad Nadeem thanked Zaka, saying, “I am thankful that he kept his promise because many people make promises but don’t follow through.”

Zaka then urged people to share the live video, promising that whatever money he receives from the monetised live video of Arshad Nadeem will also be handed over to the athlete.

Watch the video here: