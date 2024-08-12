Arshad Nadeem reveals receiving offers to represent UAE, UK

Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem has revealed receiving offers from other countries to represent them on the global stage.

The javelin ace became the first-ever individual gold medalist in the Olympics for Pakistan after his exceptional throw of 92.97 meters in the javelin final at the Paris Olympics 2024.

In the first stage, the star javelin player failed to make a mark in his first attempt, however, he made a remarkable recovery with 92.97m in his second attempt, a new Olympic record.

He surpassed Norway’s Andreas Thorkildsen, who threw farthest at 90.57 during the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

In an interview with a private TV channel, the javelin ace said that he was offered to represent countries such as the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and Turkey among others.

However, Arshad Nadeem rejected all those offers as he remains committed to represent Pakistan.

“I have been offered to represent countries like UAE, UK, Turkey, and Uzbekistan, but I declined. My heart belongs to Pakistan, and I want to play for my country, regardless of the outcome,” the star athlete stated.

Arshad Nadeem also revealed that he is currently a brand ambassador in Uzbekistan, however, he refused the country’s offer to compete under their flag.

Born into a family grappling with financial constraints, the javelin ace’s childhood was far removed from the glamorous world of sports.

His father, a construction laborer, worked tirelessly to provide for his family, while young Arshad displayed an early affinity for sports, particularly cricket. However, destiny had a different plan.

It was during his formative years that Arshad Nadeem’s talent for javelin throwing was recognised by his coach, Rasheed Ahmad Saqi.

With limited resources and suboptimal training facilities, the path ahead was fraught with challenges. Yet, Arshad’s determination was unwavering. He embraced the hardships, transforming them into steppingstones towards his ultimate goal.

His journey to the global stage was fraught with setbacks and disappointments. Injuries, financial constraints, and the lack of proper infrastructure tested his resolve.

However, Arshad’s resilience shone through and made history by securing a gold medal for Pakistan in the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024.