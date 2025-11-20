Arshad Nadeem Secures Gold at Islamic Solidarity Games 2025

Riyadh- November 20, 2025: In a stunning display of dominance, Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem clinched the gold medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games 2025 in Riyadh, successfully defending his previous title and solidifying his status as a national hero.

The event, held at the prestigious Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, showcased Arshad’s unparalleled skill as he outshone a field of seven competitors, including fellow Pakistani athlete Yasir Sultan, who earned a well-deserved silver.

The javelin throw final became a highlight of the ongoing games, with Arshad and Yasir entering as the top performers based on their season-leading distances. Arshad, fresh off his Olympic gold triumph, delivered a masterful performance, recording his winning throw of 83.05 meters on his second attempt out of six.

This mark not only secured the top spot but also highlighted his consistency and precision under pressure.Yasir Sultan, a bronze medalist from the 2023 Asian Championships, complemented Arshad’s victory by claiming silver, ensuring a one-two finish for Pakistan in the event.

Their combined effort underscored Pakistan’s rising prowess in athletics, particularly in field events like javelin throwing. Salman Iqbal Butt, another Pakistani contender, also competed but did not podium in this fiercely contested final.

The Islamic Solidarity Games 2025, bringing together athletes from Muslim-majority nations, have provided a vibrant platform for emerging talents and established stars alike.

Arshad Nadeem’s gold adds to his illustrious collection, inspiring young athletes across Pakistan and beyond. As the games continue in Riyadh, fans are eagerly anticipating more medals from the Pakistani contingent.

This triumph serves as a testament to the rigorous training and dedication of Pakistan’s track and field athletes, positioning them strongly for future international competitions.