NA passes resolution to confer civil award on Arshad Nadeem

The National Assembly (NA) on Friday unanimously passed a resolution on Friday to confer a civil award on Arshad Nadeem, who made history by winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics last night.

The resolution, presented during the NA session, praised Nadeem’s remarkable achievement in the javelin throw event, where he set an Olympic record with a throw of 92.97m, securing Pakistan’s first Olympic gold in 40 years.

The resolution further recommended that the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari bestow a civil award upon Nadeem in recognition of his extraordinary accomplishment.

The resolution was passed with unanimous support.

Arshad Nadeem ended the country’s 32-year medal drought in the Olympics after bagging a gold medal with the longest throw of 92.97 meters in the javelin final at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Arshad Nadeem became the first-ever individual gold medalist in the Olympics for Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference in Paris, Arshad Nadeem said that he was in rhythm and confident of winning the gold medal.

He mentioned his hopes of celebrating August 14 with a gold medal, emphasising that it was his day and that he could have achieved an even longer throw. Arshad extended his gratitude to the entire nation, the Pakistan Olympic Association, and his coach for their support.