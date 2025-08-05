Big blow to Arshad Nadeem ahead of major international league

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem has been ruled out of the Diamond League 2025 due to ongoing fitness issues.

As per details, the Paris 2024 Olympics men’s javelin throw gold medal winner’s doctor has advised against participating in the prestigious event to prioritize recovery. Nadeem is currently undergoing a rehabilitation program in England, where he has started putting weight on his leg, marking progress in his recovery.

According to Dr. Ali Sher Bajwa, Nadeem’s injury is both recent and severe, requiring careful management. The athlete underwent surgery in Cambridge, England, to address the issue.

His participation in upcoming events, including the World Athletics Championships, remains contingent on completing his rehabilitation program.

A final decision on his return to competitive athletics will be made once his recovery is fully assessed.

Earlier, it was reported that the highly anticipated Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem javelin face-off at the Silesia Diamond League 2025 is uncertain after the Pakistani Olympic champion underwent calf muscle surgery in England.

“He (Nadeem) is more focused on preparing for the World Championships in Tokyo in September, which is why he decided to have the surgery on his calf muscle, which had been bothering him for a while now,” Butt told PTI. “I don’t think they (Neeraj and Nadeem) will compete against each other until the World event.”