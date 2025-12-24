Arshad Nadeem to participate in inaugural World Sports Summit

Pakistan star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem is set light up the inaugural World Sports Summit, scheduled to take place in Dubai on December 29 and 30, 2025.

The event is the first of its kind and will bring together global stakeholders who are influential in shaping the present and future of sport and technology.

Among the participating leaders are business figures, Chief Executive Officers (CEO) and visionaries.

“The World Sports Summit is the most exclusive global gathering dedicated to inspiring the future of sport.

Built on values that reflect the human spirit of athletes and the universal vision of sports, WSS brings together leaders, legends, and innovators to create lasting impact,” the statement read on the official website.

“Guided by the principles of Humanity & Resilience, Unity & Inclusion, Excellence, Innovation, and Legacy, the summit serves as a platform where ideas transform into action, collaborations cross borders, and sport becomes a force for progress and inspiration worldwide,” it added.

For those unaware, Pakistan Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem has also been selected as an honouree for the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makhtoum Global Sports Award 2025.

The star thrower has been requested to feature in the summit programme and to receive the award during a parallel official ceremony.

In its official communication, the Dubai Sports Council has requested all concerned authorities to provide the necessary facilitation for Nadeem’s travel and official procedures, while extending best wishes for his continued success.

The high-profile guest list also includes several sports icons from across disciplines, such as football greats Ronaldo, Carlos Puyol, and Kaka, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh, tennis star Sania Mirza, and professional MMA fighter Khamzat Chimaev.