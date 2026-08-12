Arshad Nadeem to skip Lausanne Diamond League

Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem has decided to skip the upcoming Lausanne Diamond League to for an overseas training camp in South Africa.

The Javelin star had a below-par outing at the Commonwealth Games as he failed to qualify for the final round.

Following that, according to reports, the Olympic champion has decided to focus on overseas training rather than competing at the Lausanne event.

Nadeem’s name was initially included in the entry list for the Lausanne Diamond League, scheduled for August 21.

The 28-year-old will train in Potchefstroom for two weeks. He is expected to return to action at the World Athletics Ultimate Championships, scheduled to take place in Budapest from September 6 to 14.

He would then participate in the Asian Games.

Nadeem will travel to South Africa on the first available flight once he receives his visa.

Meanwhile, at the recently concluded Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, Nadeem finished ninth in the men’s javelin throw final with a best throw of 77.41 metres.