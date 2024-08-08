Arshad Nadeem vs Neeraj Chopra: When and where to watch javelin throw final?

In what would be Pakistan’s only hope for a gold medal at Paris Olympics, Arshad Nadeem will be in action for the men’s javelin throw final at the iconic Stade de France on Thursday.

Pakistan’s javelin ace Arshad Nadeem qualified for the event final with an impressive throw of 86.59m in his first attempt during the qualification round on Tuesday. This was also Arshad Nadeem’s season-best throw.

India’s Neeraj Chopra also made his way to the final with a massive 89.34 meter throw, which was also his season best. Grenada’s Anderson Peters joined his South Asian counterparts in the finals with an 86.59m first attempt.

In a video message, Arshad Nadeem has urged fans to pray for his success at the final round of the men’s javelin throw competition at the Paris Olympics 2024.

“I have qualified for the final of the Paris Olympics 2024 as a result of your prayers,” Nadeem said.

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam also recorded a supportive video for Arshad Nadeem, hoping and backing the javelin thrower to win an Olympic gold medal for Pakistan.

When will Arshad Nadeem’s javelin throw final take place?

Arshad Nadeem’s javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics will take place on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Location: The javelin throw final will be held at the iconic Stade de France in Paris.

Competitors: The finals will feature top athletes, including Neeraj Chopra, Arshad, Anderson Peters, and Julian Weber, competing for the prestigious Olympic title.

Time: The men’s javelin throw final will start at 11:25 PM PST on August 8, Thursday.

Where to watch: Arshad vs Neeraj Chopra javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics will be telecast on ASports, Pakistan’s first HD sports channel.

Live streaming: You can watch the javelin final on ARY ZAP.

Arshad being the only hope for the country, won a silver medal at the World Championship in 2023 and at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

He won a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022, becoming the first Pakistani participant to do so since 1962.

It is pertinent to mention here that the last time Pakistan won a medal at the Olympics was in 1992 in Barcelona, when it secured bronze in field hockey.