Arshad Pappu murder: ATC reserves verdict on Uzair Baloch’s bail

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court reserved its decision on bail plea of Uzair Baloch and another accused in Arshad Pappu murder case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The ATC after conclusion of arguments of the sides reserved its verdict on bail petitions of Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch and Zubair Baloch in murder case of Arshad Pappur and two others.

Uzair Baloch, former MNA from Lyari Shahjahan Baloch, Zakir Dada, Zubair Baloch, Yousuf Baloch and other accused were nominated in triple murder of rival gangster Arshad Pappu and his accomplices Yasir Arafat and Shera Pathan in year 2013 in Lyari.

A witness of the case and police inspector, terminated from service, Chand Khan Niazi, was murdered. An accused Javed Baloch was also murdered on January 14, 2022.

The FIR of the case was registered at Kalakot police station. According to police chargesheet accused have been involved in kidnapping, murder and terrorism.