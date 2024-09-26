Arshad Pappu murder case: “Victim’s wife missing”

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) was informed on Thursday that Arshad Pappu’s wife has been missing, during hearing of a bail petition of an accused.

The high court was hearing bail petition of Zubair Baloch, a brother of Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch, in murder case of rival gangster Arshad Pappu and two others.

The government prosecutor told the court that a notice was issued to Arshad Pappu’s wife, who is complainant of the murder case, but she has changed her address. “The notice didn’t deliver to the plaintiff”.

Defence lawyer informed the court a report submitted by the investigation officer to the trial court that the complainant of the case has been untraced.

The bench directed the IO to trace the complainant and adjourned hearing of the case for three weeks.

Uzair Baloch, former MNA from Lyari Shahjahan Baloch, Zakir Dada, Zubair Baloch, Yousuf Baloch and other accused were nominated in triple murder of rival gangster Arshad Pappu and his accomplices Yasir Arafat and Shera Pathan in year 2013.

A witness of the case and police inspector, terminated from service, Chand Khan Niazi, was murdered. An accused Javed Baloch was also murdered on January 14, 2022.

The FIR of the case was registered at Kalakot police station in Lyari.