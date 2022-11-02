Arshad Sharif case: Imran Khan announces to appear before probe commission

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan announced to appear before the inquiry commission formed by the federal government to investigate the murder of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

In an interview with Independent Urdu, the PTI chairman said that he will appear before the three-member inquiry commission if summoned. Imran Khan said that PTI leaders Murad Saeed and Shireen Mazari had been in contact with Arshad and they will also cooperate in the investigation if inquiry commission summons them.

“Not only me, but Shireen Mazari and Murad Saeed also appear before probe commission in Arshad Sharif murder case.

Last week, the federal government formed three-member inquiry commission headed by a retired judge of the Lahore High Court (LHC) to probe into senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s assassination.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Dr Usman Anwar and Intelligence Bureau (IB) deputy director general Omar Shahid Hamid had been included as members of the commission.

The commission will ascertain facts about Sharif’s assassination in Kenya and present its report within 30 days.

Earlier, the federal government had formed a two-member investigation team to hold probe into Sharif killing case.

Arshad Sharif’s assassination

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

