Arshad Sharif case: JIT seeks personal records of ARY News employees

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the martyr journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder case reached ARY News Islamabad office and sought personal records of the journalists and other employees.

The move apparently exhibited the coalition government's intention to harass ARY News employees after failing to take any action against those who threatened and lodged the First Information Reports (FIRs) against the martyr journalist.

The move apparently exhibited the coalition government’s intention to harass ARY News employees after failing to take any action against those who threatened and lodged the First Information Reports (FIRs) against the martyr journalist.

The performance of JIT formed by the coalition government raised questions after failing to summon the individuals who had lodged FIRs against Arshad Sharif and diverting attention from the nominated names mentioned in the fact-finding report to the ARY Digital Network.

Earlier in the day, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the Arshad Sharif murder case obtained key information from the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Javed Iqbal.

The JIT on the martyr journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder case held its sixth session today. The JIT members interviewed DIG CTD KP Javed Iqbal and obtained key information.

Moreover, the investigation team also received opinions on all aspects from the ballistic and forensic experts of the National Police Bureau (NPB).

The team members questioned some doctors included in the post-mortem board again. The JIT has decided to summon key witnesses in the next session to record their statements.

Yesterday, the investigation team recorded the statements of the doctors, whereas, the post-mortem photos were also handed over to the investigators.

