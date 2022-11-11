Arshad Sharif case: PIMS director’s lies regarding post-mortem report exposed

ISLAMABAD: Arshad Sharif Shaheed’s family has demanded the martyr’s post-mortem report from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) thrice, contrary to the claims made by PIMS Director Dr Khalid Masud, it emerged on Friday.

Director PIMS Dr Khalid Masud claimed in a talkshow that Arshad Shari’s family never contacted him or the hospital for the journalist’s post-mortem report, adding that if they had contacted, he would have provided them the report.

After Masud’s statement in a prime time talkshow, it emerged that the family has contacted PIMs twice on November 1 and November 3 with the second request being a letter addressed to Dr Khalid Masud.

Masud had written on the letter that the family should get death certificate from police and the post-mortem report from the court.

Despite all this, Masud not only lied on national television about having no knowledge of family’s attempts to get Arshad Sharif’s post-mortem report.

After the interview was aired, Arshad Sharif’s family again contacted Masud, upon which he again refused their request. As the family reminded him of yesterday’s interview, he said that he will take back his statement.

Arshad Sharif case: Kenyan journalist says ‘no scientific finding of three-hour torture in autopsy report’

It is pertinent to mention here that the family has still not received the post-mortem report but a private TV channel’s anchor received graphic images of the martyr’s body this week upon which the anchor claimed that Sharif was tortured for hours before being killed, a claim contradicted by Kenyan journalists.

One of the top investigative journalists of Pakistan, Arshad Sharif was shot dead on the outskirts of Kenya’s Nairobi city on October 23. ARY News show Powerplay was Arshad’s last outing on a national television.

He had worked for the country’s top news channels and newspapers in the past. He was awarded ‘Presidential Pride of Performance’ for his exceptional journalism in the year 2019.

His show ‘Powerplay’ was one of the most-watched talkshows in Pakistan and people loved the way Arshad came up with stories regarding the ruling elite’s corruption and wrongdoings with strong evidence.

