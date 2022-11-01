Arshad Sharif case: PTI demands inquiry commission overseen by journalists

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry demanded the constitution of an inquiry commission overseen by some international body of journalists to probe into the murder case of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that currently, the free media movement is under fear in Pakistan.

The slain journalist’s mother is not satisfied with the Inquiry commission constituted by the Federal government.

He added that it’s their basic human right to demand a transparent inquiry commission. He said the commission needs to probe that, who compelled Arshad Sharif to leave the country. why he was murdered in Kenya?

He maintained that only an independent inquiry commission headed by an International Union Journalist (IUJ) can probe the murder as it’s not possible for the government-constituted commission.

Earlier, President and CEO ARY Digital Network Mr Salman Iqbal too demanded constitution of an independent inquiry commission with Supreme Court’s (SC) sitting judges alongside United Nations Human Rights members to probe into slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder case.

The martyr’s mother also rejected the inquiry commission and demanded a fully-powered judicial commission or a commission comprising UN Human Rights Committee members to launch a probe into her son’s murder in Kenya.

Who was Arshad Sharif? why people loved him?

A seasoned journalist, Arshad Sharif was one of Pakistan’s top news anchors. ARY News show Powerplay was Arshad’s last outing on a national television.

He had worked for the country’s top news channels and newspapers in the past. He was awarded ‘Presidential Pride of Performance’ for his exceptional journalism in the year 2019.

His show ‘Powerplay’ was one of the most-watched talkshows in Pakistan and people loved the way Arshad came up with stories regarding the ruling elite’s corruption and wrongdoings with strong evidence.

The martyr’s family has demanded judicial inquiry and public hearings during the inquiry to reveal the “truth” behind his murder.

Government of Pakistan has also formed a two-member team to investigate Arshad Sharif’s death comprising Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) representatives.

