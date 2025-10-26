Mother of martyred journalist Arshad Sharif passes away

ISLAMABAD: Riffat Ara Alvi, the mother of martyred journalist Arshad Sharif, passed away after a brief illness, as confirmed by wife of the slain journo.

Family sources said that details regarding her funeral prayers and burial will be announced later.

The ARY News family has expressed deep sorrow and condolences over her demise, praying for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear this loss.

Arshad Sharif’s mother was pursuing case of her son’s martyrdom in Kenya by the police.

Earlier on December 3, 2022, the investigation committee, formed to probe the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif, submitted the inquiry report to Secretary of Interior.

Sources told ARY News that the inquiry committee’s report consists of more than 400 pages. Information from Kenya and Dubai are also included in report, they added.

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23, 2022 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.