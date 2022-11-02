Arshad Sharif murder: Farhatullah Babar rejects govt investigation team

Pakistan People Party leader and renowned legal expert Farhatullah Babar has rejected the investigation team formed by the federal government to probe Arshad Sharif’s murder, ARY News reported.

The government committee cannot be trusted, said Farhatullah Babar.

According to details, the PPP leader has rejected the government’s committee to investigate the murder of Journalist Arshad Sharif. The committee cannot be trusted, the journalist community should be taken in confidence regarding the committee, he added.

He added that a United Nations representative should also be included in the committee if the law permits. The murder of Arshad Sharif is a challenge for the journalist community, he added.

Earlier on October 31, Arshad Sharif’s mother also asked the federal government not to politicise the assassination case and rejected the three-member inquiry commission.

She expressed disappointment over the inquiry committee formed by the federal government and termed its constitution contradictory to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement. She demanded the federal government to not politicise her son’s assassination case.

She demanded the federal government constitute a high-powered judicial commission to probe into Sharif’s killing case in which United Nations Human Rights members should be included. She said that an inquiry commission should be formed on the family and journalists can trust.

