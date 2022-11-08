Arshad Sharif murder: Inquiry team returns home

KARACHI: A two-member inquiry committee that went to Kenya to investigate the murder of noted journalist Arshad Sharif has returned home after two weeks, ARY News reported.

The committee, which comprises an official from the Intelligence Bureau and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), interrogated Khurram Ahmed, who was driving the vehicle carrying the slain journalist and his brother Waqar Ahmed during the period.

The probe team will submit its report to the interior ministry.

Arshad Sharif was shot dead in the outskirts of capital Nairobi on October 23 in what was initially described as a ‘case of mistaken identity’.

Earlier, the slain journalist’s mother in a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, demanded the formation of a high-power judicial commission to probe Arshad Sharif’s killing.

In the letter, the mother urged CJP Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of ‘cruel actions’ of the government in the investigation of the journalist’s killing and demanded justice for Sharif’s family.

“Sharif had written a letter to you [CJP Bandial], pointing out the death threats he was receiving and sedition cases that were registered against him across the country,” she noted in the letter.

