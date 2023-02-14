Arshad Sharif murder: NA panel summons in-camera meeting

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs summons in-camera meeting on Arshad Sharif murder case, ARY News reported.

As per details, the committee will be briefed on the Arshad Sharif murder case. The committee will also be informed about the progress in the case.

The standing committee asked the joint investigation team (JIT) to inform about the investigation proceedings in Kenya, Dubai and Pakistan.

The committee also called the JIT head and other members in the in-camera session that will take place after today’s meeting.

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) rejected the report of the Special Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

It may be noted that the SC ordered a special JIT to visit Kenya and UAE to probe the murder of Arshad Sharif.

Senior journalist and former ARY News anchor was killed in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

On December 8, the federal government formed a new special joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif with the Supreme Court (SC).

The new JIT includes members from ISI, IB, FIA and the Islamabad police. The members include DIG Intelligence Branch, Sajid Kiyani, FIA’s Waqarauddin Syed, DIG Headquarters, Owais Ahmed, Murtaza Afzal from the Military Intelligence and Muhammad Aslam from the ISI.

