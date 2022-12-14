Arshad Sharif murder probe to summon Ali Zaidi, Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) inquiring into the murder of Arshad Sharif, has decided to summon PTI leader Ali Zaidi, quoting sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The JIT has also decided to summon former PTI leader Faisal Vawda and notices to this effect will likely to be issued today, according to sources.

The investigation team in its fourth session today, will also record statements of four more persons, in murder probe of the prominenct journalist.

The members of the JIT had met the fact-finding committee and received a detailed briefing.

The investigation team prepared a list of the witnesses whose testimonies will be recorded.

It is pertinent to mention here that a meeting was scheduled between the JIT and Sharif’s mother, but it was cancelled due to her ailment.

Arshad Sharif’s murder

Senior journalist and former ARY News anchor was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that the journalist was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since his post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his Pakistan, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

