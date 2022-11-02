Arshad Sharif being remembered on Int’l Day of violence against journalists

ISLAMABAD: Senior journalist and former anchorperson of ARY News, Arshad Sharif is remembered on Int’l Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has denoted the day after senior journalist and former ARY News anchorperson, Arshad Sharif, who was killed in Kenya in mysterious circumstances.

In memory of Arshad Sharif on behalf of PFUJ, black flags have been hoisted at press clubs across Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Press clubs across the country are holding rallies demanding a transparent investigation by the Kenyan government.

On Arshad Sharif International Day, a joint dialogue of the Parliamentary Commission for Human Rights, Peace and Justice Network and the journalist community will be held at the National Press Club Islamabad at 3 pm.

In which a strategy against impunity will be formulated, emphasis will be placed on promoting a safe and conducive environment for journalists, while the joint dialogue will also discuss access to appropriate treatment for victims.

Arshad Sharif’s assassination

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor, was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

