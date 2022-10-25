Arshad Sharif’s death: ‘Inquiry commission should give report in a month’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the inquiry commission should give its report into Arshad Sharif killing case within a month, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Rana Sanaullah said in a statement that the inquiry report could take more time if the commission decides to visit Kenya in connection with the investigation into senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing case.

The interior minister blamed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for the mishap with the senior journalist. He questioned why Imran Khan did not give evidence regarding the journalist.

“PTI should have helped Arshad Sharif late if he was unable to stay in Dubai. Shouldn’t PTI make arrangements for Sharif’s stay in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) or any other country?”

“We have told Arshad Sharif to address his reservations in cases against him. Inquiry will ascertain the facts regarding threats to Arshad or the registration of cases.”

Sanaullah said that other journalists had also received threats and booked in cases but they did not travel abroad. “Why Arshad Sharif travelled abroad if he received threats or cases against him?”

The interior minister alleged that Imran Khan should tell the reason for asking Sharif to go abroad.

“If there is something wrong happened to Senator Azam Swati, then an inquiry should be conducted. I have discussed the matter with Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) director-general employees who were involved in the incident and they denied the torture allegations.”

Sanaullah said that the authorities were ready to initiate an inquiry if Senator Azam Swati wants it.

