Arshad Sharif’s murder seems contract job executed with plan: Aitzaz

LAHORE: Arshad Sharif’s murder seemed a contract job executed with planning, Aitzaz Ahsan said here while talking to media on Thursday.

“Arshad Sharif was an asset for Salman Iqbal, ARY and the establishment, no hand of theirs seemed in the murder,” distinguished lawyer and PPP leader said.

He said that Rana Sanaullah should first answer about 18 FIRs against Arshad Sharif. “I will also flee from the country if being booked in that number of cases,” senior lawyer said.

“His murder was a planned job and the way it was executed points out that someone was very angry over him,” Aitzaz said.

“How could the murder case be registered with police as complainant when Arshad’s mother is present,” he questioned.

“Who was Arshad’s enemy in Kenya. Someone has paid money for going after him and killing him,” Aitzaz Ahsan said. “Arshad’s murder case will not take much time to be solved,” he said.

“The murder puzzle could have been solved in eight days if Arshad Sharif’s laptop and cell phone were found,” he added.

