‘Arshad Sharif’s post-mortem conducted, body to be repatriated soon’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Monday that the post-mortem of slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif was conducted and his body will be repatriated soon, ARY News reported.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Kenya’s president. She said that the Pakistani authorities were making efforts to repatriate Arshad Sharif’s body tonight.

“The prime minister requested the Kenyan president for expeditious repatriation of the slain journalist’s body. The post-mortem of Arshad Sharif was performed and his body will be brought to Pakistan after the completion of the legal formalities.”

Aurangzeb said that the Pakistani ambassador to Kenya was also present at the morgue and busy completing legal documents. “Preparations for the repatriation of Sharif’s body will be started after the completion of the documentation.

The information minister said that PM Shehbaz Sharif is being continuously updated about all developments.

‘PHC facilitating early return of body’

The Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement that the Pakistani High Commission in Kenya will facilitate the early return of his body.

The FO spokesperson said that the Pakistani High Commissioner received the initial information of his death on the morning of October 24, after which the HC contacted Kenyan police officials, the ministry of foreign affairs and the office of the Kenyan vice president.

According to the FO spokesman, after receiving information about the incident, the people of the High Commission mission reached the spot and got information about the incident and identified the body.

Senior journalist’s killing incident

Sharif embraced martyrdom after an accident on the outskirts of Kenya’s Nairobi city on Sunday night.

The incident took place when he was travelling to Nairobi from the country’s Magadi town.

According to Kenyan media, Arshad Sharif was shot in the head and killed by police after he and his driver allegedly breached a roadblock.

Detailing the incident, the Kenyan media quoting the police said that the manned roadblock had received information to intercept a car similar to the one, Arshad Sharif and his driver were in, following a carjacking incident in Nairobi in which a child was allegedly taken hostage.

