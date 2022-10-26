Arshad Sharif post-mortem: Medical board to prepare initial report tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: An eight-member medical board will prepare the preliminary report on post-mortem of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead in Kenya, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to details, the medical board would prepare a preliminary report on test results and autopsy outcomes tomorrow.

Sources told ARY News that the eight-member medical board of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) would meet tomorrow to discuss the post-mortem of the slain journalist.

The board will discuss the important points of an autopsy report, X-rays, and CT scan report, sources said. The board has also decided to conduct forensic test of Arshad Sharif’s body parts, they added.

Earlier in the day, the postmortem of senior journalist and former anchorperson of ARY News Arshad Sharif was completed at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital, ARY News reported.

An eight-member medical board, consisting of senior doctors, carried out the autopsy. Arshad Sharif’s first autopsy was carried out in Nairobi after he was killed in Kenya.

His funeral prayer will be offered at Faisal Masjid and Sharif will be laid to rest in Islamabad on Thursday.

Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Kenya by the local police on Sunday night along the Nairobi-Magadi highway in a “mistaken identity case”. The official police statement later expressing “regrets on the unfortunate incident” and saying an investigation was underway.

According to Kenyan media, Arshad Sharif was shot in the head and killed by police after he and his driver allegedly breached a roadblock.

Detailing the incident, the Kenyan media quoting the police said that the manned roadblock had received information to intercept a car similar to the one, Arshad Sharif and his driver were in, following a carjacking incident in Nairobi in which a child was allegedly taken hostage.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government reshuffled the number of a high-level investigation team from three to two, which was formed to ascertain the facts related to the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

The interior ministry issued a notification stating that now a two-member team instead of three will go to Kenya to investigate the matter.

According to the notification, FIA, Athar Waheed and Umar Shahid Hamid of the Intelligence Bureau are included in the team.

