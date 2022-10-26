Arshad Sharif’s post-mortem to be conducted in Pakistan: family

ISLAMABAD: Senior journalist and former anchorperson of ARY News Arshad Sharif’s post-mortem will be carried out in Pakistan as well, his family confirmed Wednesday.

Arshad Sharif’s first post-mortem was carried out in Nairobi after he was killed in Kenya. After his postmortem, his body was dispatched to Pakistan.

According to sources, the body of the slain journalist would be shifted to PIMS Hospital for post-mortem.

The private airline’s plane carrying slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s body landed at Islamabad International Airport in early hours of Wednesday.

His funeral prayer will be offered at Faisal Masjid and Sharif will be laid to rest in Islamabad on Thursday.

The federal government has formed a three-member high-level committee to investigate the killing of senior journalist and former anchorperson of ARY News.

As per details, a three-member probe committee comprising officers of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will investigate the killing of Arshad Sharif.

The committee will travel to Kenya to assist the Pakistani High Commission in Kenya in the probe. The committee will submit a report to the interior ministry after the completion of the investigation.

Sharif embraced martyrdom after an accident on the outskirts of Kenya’s Nairobi city on Sunday night.

The incident took place when he was travelling to Nairobi from the country’s Magadi town.

According to Kenyan media, Arshad Sharif was shot in the head and killed by police after he and his driver allegedly breached a roadblock.

Detailing the incident, the Kenyan media quoting the police said that the manned roadblock had received information to intercept a car similar to the one, Arshad Sharif and his driver were in, following a carjacking incident in Nairobi in which a child was allegedly taken hostage.

A seasoned journalist, Arshad Sharif was one of Pakistan’s top news anchors. ARY News show Powerplay was Arshad’s last outing on national television.

He had worked for the country’s top news channels and newspapers in the past. He was awarded ‘Presidential Pride of Performance for his exceptional journalism in the year 2019.

