Arshad Warsi’s old video about South movies goes viral

Days after receiving backlash for calling South actor Prabhas a ‘joker,’ an old video of Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi has gone viral in which he is talking about South movies.

The “Munna Bhai M.B.B.S” actor took the internet by storm after he severely criticised “Kalki 2898 AD” starring Prabhas and veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Now, Reddit users have unearthed an old video of Arshad Warsi, in which he suggests that watching South movies ‘requires no brain’.

In the resurfaced viral video, Warsi was asked if the South cinema would attract the audience in the North following the success Kannada film “KGF.”

“Everyone who works at my house watches dubbed South films. There must be a reason why Rajinikanth is such a big star. They [South movies] do not require much thinking. You see vehicles and people are flying everywhere. Eat popcorn, watch the film, and go home,” the Bollywood actor said.

While several agreed with Warsi when he criticised ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ his take on the South movies as a whole did not sit well with several social media users who suggested that the actor was deliberately demeaning the South film industry.

“He should have said it to Rohit Shetty as well bro thinks Golmaal is oscar worthy,” one user wrote while reacting to the viral video.

Another wrote, “And that’s how you ruin the sympathy you created…”

“I sympathised with Arshad Warsi in Prabhas issue but it seems he deliberately insults Southern Industry! He talks as if Bollywood delivers Inception, Tenet level of movies! May be he is raze baiting for his 15 minutes of glory! What a fall,” a third user opined.

A user took a dig at ‘Total Dhamaal’ which stars the Bollywood actor among others.

“You need to have atleast 200 IQ for watching movies like Total Dhamaal,” the user wrote.

It is worth mentioning here that Warsi was severely trolled following his criticism of the sci-fi movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ which also starred Amitabh Bachchan.

“I watched Kalki. Didn’t like it. It hurts me when… Amit ji was unbelievable. I can’t understand that man. I swear if we got the power he has, our lives would be set. He’s unreal,” the actor said in the interview.

However, Arshad Warsi slammed the makers of the film and Prabhas for making the movie more of a comedy.

“Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he… he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand,” he said.