Arshad Warsi opens up on his first meeting with Jaya Bachchan

The Munna Bhai star Arshad Warsi opened up on his first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan’s wife Jaya Bachchan.

In an interview with the Indian news outlet, the Bollywood star said that Arshad Warsi shared the story of his first meeting with Jaya Bachchan saying that he was ready to be ‘fired’ by her and ‘Why not, she is Amitabh Bachchan’s wife.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Arshad Warsi said “I thought she is going to fire me! I thought, let’s get fired by her, why not, Amitabh Bachchan ki biwi hai! Inke muh se do-chaar gaaliya achchi lagegi, it will be a story in my life.’ So I went thinking I will be fired, but she kept asking me do I speak Hindi, and I kept replying yes I do, in English, I was so nervous. Then she said, ‘You are doing the film.’ I died! I said ab khatam (everything’s over).”

Sharing his story of how he would routinely choreograph for ads before he came to movies in 1993 with Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja but an incident changed his decision and he decided that he would never be part of films.

He said that “I then choreographed a song in one film and had the funniest experience. I have never said it in public, but I had such an experience that I said, ‘I am not getting into movies, I don’t want to be in this world, not my place.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Arshad Warsi was last seen in the recently-released second season of the crime-thriller web series ‘Asur: The Rise of the Dark Side’, reprising his main role of Dhananjay DJ Rajpoot.