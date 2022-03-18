Arshad Warsi says ‘circuit was a stupid role’

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi believed that his award-winning character as ‘circuit’ in the ‘Munna Bhai’ franchise is the most ‘stupid role’.

Arshad Warsi as ‘Circuit’ is undoubtedly one of the most memorable characters of Bollywood to date, which is still as fresh in the audience’s mind as it was 18 years ago.

The due credits have to be given to the actor for pulling off the character with the required ease to make it an iconic one while performing opposite celebrated actors like Sanjay Dutt and Boman Irani.

Not only did the character turns out to be a mass favorite, but it also got Warsi some of the eminent film honors of the country in the year for his stint as circuit, however, with recent revelations by the actor, seems like he is not quite content with the choice.

During a conversation with an Indian news agency, Arshad confessed to agreeing upon circuit in ‘Munna Bhai’ only because the Rajkumar Hirani directorial was led by Sanjay Dutt. “I did Munna Bhai because it was Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), otherwise even Raju (filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani) knows that it is a stupid role,” he said.

“It really is on paper, it was nothing. Even Makrand Deshpande had said no to Circuit.”

Furthermore, speaking about the kinds of roles he is offered, mostly two-hero titles, Arshad blamed it on ‘luck’, “There is no reason, everybody has their own personality.”

“Everybody has their own path and they go by it. I am someone who takes my time, I am slow and but now I am getting better.”

Moreover, he believes that he lacks the ‘certain mindset, drive, and aggression’ required to be a lead actor in movies.

On the work front, Arshad Warsi plays a supporting character in Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon led ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ released today. This is his first outing with Kumar in two decades, they were last seen together in the 2002 movie ‘Jaani Dushman’.

