Arshdeep Singh bowls longest over in T20Is

India pacer Arshdeep Singh on Thursday registered an unwanted record after bowling a 13-ball over against South Africa in the second T20I here at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

The left-arm pacer’s mind-baffling 11th over of the match, which consisted of seven wide deliveries, yielded 18 runs.

With this, Arshdeed equalled the record of the longest over bowled in T20Is by a full-member nation player. Previously, Afghanistan’s pacer Naveen-ul-Haq bowled a 13-ball over against Zimbabwe.

Longest over by a bowler in T20Is (Full-member nations)

Arshdeep Singh – 13 balls (18 runs) vs South Africa, New Chandigarh 2025

Naveen-ul-Haq – 13 balls (19 runs) vs Zimbabwe, Harare 2024

Sisanda Magala – 12 balls (18 runs) vs Pakistan, Johannesburg 2021

Mark Adair – 11 balls (26 runs) vs Australia, Brisbane 2022

The previous longest over by an Indian was 11 balls, bowled by Khaleel Ahmed and Hardik Pandya. Khaleel had bowled a 13-ball over in Pallekele against Sri Lanka in 2024, while Pandya created the ignominious record in Adelaide in 2016.

Longest over by an Indian bowler in T20Is

Arshdeep Singh – 13 balls (18 runs) vs South Africa, New Chandigarh 2025

Khaleel Ahmed – 11 balls (11 runs) vs Sri Lanka, Pallekele 2024

Hardik Pandya – 11 balls (19 runs) vs Australia, Adelaide 2016

Arshdeep Singh – 10 balls (13 runs) vs Ireland, New York 2024

Arshdeep Singh – 10 balls (6 runs) vs West Indies, Tarouba 2023

Nonetheless, South Africa posted a mammoth total of 213-4 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to ace batter Quinton de Kock’s sublime 90 off 46, laced with seven sixes and five fours.

For India, Varun Chakravarthy remained the pick of bowlers, scalping two wickets in his four overs while giving away only 29.