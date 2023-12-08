Arshi Heights declared safe for living after deadly fire

KARACHI: The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has declared the Arshi Heights building, which was affected by a deadly wife, safe for living.

Several families were affected by a deadly fire that erupted at the multi-story Arshi Shopping Mall located in the Ayesha Manzil area of Karachi, leaving at least five persons dead.

The fire engulfed several residential apartments and 130 shops turning several jewellery and garment shops into ashes in the multi-storey building. On Thursday, the authorities allowed residents to take out their essential stuff from the building.

After de-sealing of the building, residents have started to move to their flats in the building, while the reports said the water is standing on the third and fourth floor of the building, which will be evacuated soon.

Read more: Arshi Shopping Mall fire affectee family narrates ordeal

Earlier a technical report revealed that the Arshi Heights building was constructed 30 years ago but not included in the heritage list however there are no cracks in any part of the building.

The drainage system of Arshi Heights, situated within the building, was found faultless and stable.

Meanwhile, the water and sewerage system of the building suffered severe damage due to the deadly fire. The report also suggested necessary repairs to the fire-affected Arshi Heights building