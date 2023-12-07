Arshi Heights safe for living after deadly blaze?

KARACHI: The technical report revealed the safety status of Arshi Heights building, which was engulfed in fire near Ayesha Manzil, Karachi, ARY News reported.

The technical report of the investigation committee has declared the first to fourth floors of the Arshi Heights building safe for living. However, the mezzanine and ground floor will remain closed pending necessary repairs.

The report revealed that the building was constructed 30 years ago but not included in the heritage list however there are no cracks in any part of the building.

The drainage system of Arshi heights, situated within the building, was found faultless and stable.

Meanwhile, the water and sewerage system of building suffered severe damage due to the deadly fire.

Moreover, the compiled report has been forwarded to the DC Central by the SBCA, indicating the need for urgent attention and restoration efforts.

Yesterday, Several families were affected by a deadly fire that erupted at the multi-story Arshi Shopping Mall located in the Ayesha Manzil area of Karachi, leaving at least five persons dead.

The fire engulfed several residential apartments and 130 shops turning several jewellery and garment shops into ashes in the multi-storey building.

Four out of five deceased persons have been identified. The deceased persons include Ghulam Raza, 35, Noman Baig, 38, Mustafa, 20, and Riaz, 30.

The elder sister of Arshi Mall fire victim Muhammad Riaz told ARY News that her brother was trapped inside the building but no one came to help him despite several calls.

“Our family was continuously asking the officials to go inside and save Riaz but no one listened to us nor allowed us to go inside the building. Later, my second brother and a relative went inside the shopping mall and came out with Riaz’s body.”

“My deceased brother was a tailor and has three children including two daughters and a son.”