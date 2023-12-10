Arshi Mall fire: Shop owners allowed to shift goods

KARACHI: Shop owners have been granted permission to shift remaining goods from the affected shops after a horrific fire erupted at the Arshi Shopping Mall in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Several families and traders were affected in a deadly fire that erupted at the multi-storey Arshi Shopping Mall located in the Ayesha Manzil area of Karachi, leaving at least five persons dead on Wednesday evening.

The furniture shops caught fire at the shopping mall on Wednesday evening. The fire engulfed several residential apartments and 130 shops turning several jewellery and garment shops into ashes in the multi-storey building.

The shop owners were granted permission to take out the remaining goods from the affected shops. Police officials told the media that several shop owners started shifting the safe goods.

A firefighting team was put on standby during the shifting process amid tight police security. The representatives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office and 1122 were also present in the residential and commercial building.

Police officials said that the shop owners prepared lists of the goods. Police added that there was no complaint of theft of the goods from the shops.

Earlier, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) declared the Arshi Heights building, which was affected by a deadly fire, safe for living.

After de-sealing of the building, residents started to move to their flats in the building, while the reports said the water was standing on the third and fourth floor of the building, which will be evacuated soon.

Earlier a technical report revealed that the Arshi Heights building was constructed 30 years ago but not included in the heritage list however there are no cracks in any part of the building.

The drainage system of Arshi Heights, situated within the building, was found faultless and stable.

Meanwhile, the water and sewerage system of the building suffered severe damage due to the deadly fire. The report also suggested necessary repairs to the fire-affected Arshi Heights building