Pakistan’s Tekken King strikes again: Arslan Ash wins EVO 2025

Pakistan’s top Tekken star, Arslan Ash Siddique, has once again made the nation proud by winning his sixth Evolution Championship Series (EVO) title. The tournament was held in Las Vegas, United States, where he came out on top in the Tekken 8 competition.

Arslan Ash faced fellow Pakistani player Atif Butt in the final. The event was part of both the Tekken World Tour and the Esports World Cup qualifiers, with over 2,500 players from across the globe taking part. His latest win has added another big title to his already remarkable career.

This marks Arslan Ash’s sixth overall win at the EVO tournament, making him one of the most successful players in Tekken history. He has now won titles at EVO Las Vegas in 2019, 2023, 2024, and 2025, as well as EVO Japan in 2019 and 2023.

Red Bull Gaming shared a video of the final round won by Siddique, captioning it: “SIX. TIME. EVO. CHAMPION.”

Arslan Ash, who comes from Lahore, began playing Tekken in local gaming arcades when he was just eight years old. By the time he was a teenager, he had already become a recognised name in the Pakistani gaming scene.

His rise in the international circuit started when he began beating top players from around the world, challenging the long-standing dominance of countries like South Korea.

In recent years, Arslan Ash has led a new wave of Pakistani players who are now making their mark in global esports. In March this year, Pakistan claimed a major win at a special Tekken 8 event in Seoul, breaking South Korea’s long grip on the game.

Last year, Arslan Ash also helped Pakistan win the Nations Cup in Riyadh, where the team remained unbeaten.

Also Read: Arslan Ash bags fifth EVO Tekken title

He had earlier made history in August 2023 by becoming the first professional player to win the Tekken 7 title four times.

With this latest EVO victory, Arslan Ash continues to shine on the world stage. His journey from local arcades to global esports fame is a proud story for Pakistan, and his sixth title proves that he remains a dominant force in competitive Tekken.