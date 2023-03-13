Arslan Taj remanded into police custody

KARACHI: An-anti-terrorisms court (ATC) on Monday handed over PTI MPA Arslan Taj to police on two-day physical remand in a case related to clashes outside DC Kemari, ARY News reported.

The police sought 10-day remand of Arslan Taj, however, the court granted a remand of only two days. Talking to newsmen at the court appearance, Arslan Taj said he is a worker of Imran Khan and will not leave him at any cost.

It may be noted that during an overnight raid on Sunday, police arrested Arslan Taj from his residence and after more than 12 hours of Taj’s arrest, Sindh Police revealed the genre of the case against his arrest.

According to a police spokesman, PTI lawmaker Arsalan Taj was arrested in the case of the attack on Deputy Commissioner (DC) Keamari’s office.

The spokesperson claimed that the office of DC Keamari near the SITE area was attacked by some PTI activists including Arsalan Taj, adding that a case was registered under the sections of terrorism.

